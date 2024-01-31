Live
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 31 January 2024
- AP cabinet to meet today, to approve several decisions
- Andhra Pradesh Govt to sign MoU with IB today
- Traffic restrictions near LB Stadium
- Andhra Pradesh: Speaker issues notices to 4 rebel MLAs
- TS govt cancels land allotment to BRS MP's pharma company
- Govt to probe ex CS' land deals
- AP discoms rank among top 10 in the country
- Hyderabad: Free bus travel takes a toll on city students
Just In
Remarks Against India: Tender apology, Oppn demands Maldives Prez
Highlights
Male: Gasuim Ibrahim, leader of the Jumhoori Party, has urged Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to formally apologise to India and Prime Minister...
Male: Gasuim Ibrahim, leader of the Jumhoori Party, has urged Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to formally apologise to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek "diplomatic reconciliation" to mend bilateral relations. Gasuim's demand referred to remarks by Muizzu – regarded as pro-China – earlier in the month referring to India as a bully without naming the country.
Amid a diplomatic row with India that erupted after derogatory social media posts by three of his ministers against Prime Minister Modi, President Muizzu on his return home after a five-day high-profile state visit to China on January 13 said, “We may be small but this doesn't give them the license to bully us.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS