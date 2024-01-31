Remarks Against India: Tender apology, Oppn demands Maldives Prez

Male: Gasuim Ibrahim, leader of the Jumhoori Party, has urged Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to formally apologise to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek "diplomatic reconciliation" to mend bilateral relations. Gasuim's demand referred to remarks by Muizzu – regarded as pro-China – earlier in the month referring to India as a bully without naming the country.

Amid a diplomatic row with India that erupted after derogatory social media posts by three of his ministers against Prime Minister Modi, President Muizzu on his return home after a five-day high-profile state visit to China on January 13 said, “We may be small but this doesn't give them the license to bully us.”

