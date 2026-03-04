RUN FOR COVER: US presses panic button

Dubai: Amid rising tensions in West Asia following a series of strikes and counter-strikes, the United States Embassy in Muscat on Tuesday instructed its staff to shelter in place.

In an advisory posted on X, the embassy urged all American citizens in Oman to remain indoors until further notice.

The US has urged its citizens to “RUN” from more than a dozen countries across the Middle East, warning of serious safety risks as fighting between Israel and Iran intensifies.

Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar said the United States Department of State was advising Americans to leave using available commercial transport. Those requiring assistance were told to call emergency consular lines.Americans were advised to keep essential supplies such as food, water and medicines ready, monitor local media, keep phones charged and maintain contact with family members.

Meanwhile, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that six US service members have been killed in action amid the ongoing hostilities

At least 13 Iranian troops were killed in an airstrike targeting an air base in southeastern Iran, local media reported on Tuesday, as casualties from ongoing US-Israeli strikes continued to mount.

Tasnim news agency and Hammihan daily said the strike hit the Kerman Air Base, located about 800 km southeast of Tehran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said that at least 787 people have been killed across Iran since the start of US and Israeli airstrikes.

Iran struck the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital with a drone early Tuesday as it kept hitting targets around the region, while the United States and Israel pounded Iran with airstrikes in what US President Donald Trump suggested was just the start of a relentless campaign that could last more than a month. Saudi authorities say two drones hit the US Embassy in Riyadh, causing a limited fire and minor damage.

At least 40 people have been killed and 246 wounded in Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Monday and Tuesday, a spokesperson for Lebanon’s Health Ministry said. Recent targets include two Amazon data centers in the United Arab Emirates and a drone impact near another in Bahrain that caused damage, the company said Tuesday.

4.3 magnitude

quake hits Iran

Tehran:An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Iran's southern part on Tuesday, as reported by Al Jazeera. The earthquake occurred in Gerash, located in the southern part of Iran's Fars province. As per the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. No reports of damage have come so far. The quake comes amid intensified airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites.

Too late: Trump

on talks with Iran

Texas:Amid the escalating tensions in the West Asia region, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that it was 'too late' for Iran to restart negotiations. Trump said that Iran's leadership, along with its air defence, Air Force, and Navy are 'gone'. 'Their air defence, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said 'Too Late',' the US President posted on Truth Social.

Natanz nuclear

plant damaged

Tehran:The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday confirmed damage to Iran's Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant but said there was no radiological impact from the incident. In a post on X, the International Atomic Energy Agency said satellite imagery showed recent damage to entrance buildings of the underground facility at Natanz. However, it added that no radiological consequences were expected and no additional impact was detected at the main Fuel Enrichment Plant, which had been severely damaged during the June conflict.