Russia agrees to discharge Indians serving in army

Moscow: Russia has broadly heeded to India's call to end the recruitment of Indians as support staff to the Russian military and ensure the return of those still operating in the force, top sources said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the issue was brought up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an informal meeting with Putin last night.

An announcement on Russia's decision to discharge all Indians working as support staff to the Russian Army is expected to be made after summit talks between Modi and Putin on Tuesday.

