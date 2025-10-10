Live
Russia Backs Donald Trump for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Highlights
Russia supports US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.
In an interesting move, Russia is all set to back US President Donald Trump's candidature for the Nobel Peace Prize, as reported by state news agency TASS quoted Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as saying on Friday.
The winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 0900 GMT. However, watchers of the award say it is highly unlikely that Trump will claim the prize.
Russia has said repeatedly that it is grateful for Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in remarks published on Thursday that Kyiv would nominate Trump for the Nobel, which he openly covets, if he managed to bring about a ceasefire.
To know who will get the award, we have to wait for some more time.
