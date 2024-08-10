Live
- India has always been one of the closest allies and invaluable partners, says Maldives President Muizzu
- EOW raids Maha businessman in multi-crore fraud case
- Assam among top states in grievance redressal: CM
- Venkaiah Naidu Advocates for Museum with stalwarts in Amaravati
- As PM Modi takes stock, BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of politicising Wayanad tragedy
- North Korean leader rejects international aid for flood damage
- South Korea, US to hold 6th round of defence cost-sharing talks in Washington next week
- Number of foreign doctors in S.Korea on rise amid medical walkout
- Ramiz Raja calls for continued Indo-Pak sports rivalry after Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra finish 1-2 in Paris Olympics
- PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad
Just In
Russia launches counterterrorism operation in three regions for civilian safety
The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) of Russia on Saturday initiated a counterterrorism operation (CTO) regime across Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions in response to recent security threats.
Moscow: The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) of Russia on Saturday initiated a counterterrorism operation (CTO) regime across Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions in response to recent security threats.
The committee said that this measure was enacted on Saturday to protect citizens and prevent potential terrorist acts following an unprecedented attempt by Ukraine to destabilise several regions in Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.
The move comes after a Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region, which has resulted in civilian casualties and the destruction of residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.
The NAC emphasised that the CTO's legal framework includes the implementation of necessary measures and temporary restrictions under Article 11 of the Federal Law "On Combating Terrorism." These measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of the population, maintaining public order, and enhancing the protection of critical infrastructure.