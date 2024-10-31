S. Korea conducts 1st interagency field training against space debris risks

Seoul: South Korea on Thursday conducted its first interagency field training exercise aimed at coping with potential hazards from space debris, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The exercise, organised by the JCS, was conducted at the Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing, attended by relevant agencies, including the Korea Aerospace Administration and the National Fire Agency, officials said, Yonhap news agency reported.

Under a scenario of space debris falling on South Korean territory, participating agencies and the military jointly detected and tracked the debris, and retrieved it after a radioactivity test.

Thursday's exercise marked the first training of its kind and came on the heels of a tabletop exercise conducted last year.

The JCS said it plans to strengthen its capabilities to detect and track space debris, and implement joint response measures against such risks.

Meanwhile, the Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA) has signed a joint statement with the US NASA for cooperation in various areas involving space and aerospace research.

KASA also partnered with NASA to conduct studies related to the Moon exploration Artemis programme.

According to its officials, KASA agreement with NASA is aimed at conducting research projects for sustainable exploration of the Moon and preparations for Mars exploration, Yonhap reported.

South Korea is the fifth nation to sign such an agreement with NASA, according to the Korean space agency.

Under the agreement, KASA and NASA will collaborate to conduct feasibility studies on lunar landers, space communications, positioning, navigation and timing, tools and applications to support astronauts, and space-based life sciences and medical operations.

The projects also include lunar surface science and autonomous power, robotics and mobility systems, as well as activities in the cis-lunar space, which refers to the region of space between the Earth and the Moon.

South Korea is one of the 47 countries that have signed the Artemis Accords, a US-led international agreement for lunar exploration.



