S. Korea plans to foster 30,000 space talents by 2045

Seoul: South Korea’s national space agency on Wednesday announced a plan to establish a cross-sectoral education system aimed at fostering a total of 30,000 aerospace talents by 2045 as part of its long-term strategy to become a global space powerhouse in the face of the New Space era.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) revealed the initiative at a government policy meeting chaired by Acting President Choi Sang-mok, Yonhap news agency.

The ambitious plan is designed to build a space industry ecosystem in response to the New Space era, which refers to the increasing role of private companies in the space sector.

Under the plan, the agency will collaborate with related government ministries to expand the young talent pool in space science, foster mission-oriented specialists, and train a field-ready workforce.

To this end, the agency aims to increase the number of young aerospace trainees from 300 to 1,500 per year.

To achieve such a goal, KASA will develop space education programs for students and introduce public outreach initiatives similar to the NASA Space Ambassador Programme, which enlists volunteers to promote space exploration nationwide.

Additionally, KASA plans to work on expanding space education in elementary and secondary schools through after-school programmes and integration with the new high school credit system.

KASA's plan also includes an internship programme at KASA and three major space industry clusters to be built in Daejeon, South Jeolla Province, and South Gyeongsang Province, serving as a hub for recruiting and fostering talents in the local areas.

To enhance practical training, KASA will operate strategy centers for space technology and support industry-academia partnership programmes.

The acting president stressed the importance of developing human resources.

"To become one of the five major global powers in space, we need to focus on fostering a professional workforce in the space industry, with active participation from young adults," Sang-mok said at the meeting.

"The global technology war is also taking place in space."

Sang-mok added the government will also work to promote more exchanges between universities and research institutes to help the country secure more advanced research and development capabilities in the sector.



