Scott Adams, ‘Dilbert’ comic creator, dies

Washington: Scott Adams, whose popular comic strip “Dilbert” captured the frustration of beleaguered, white-collar cubicle workers and satirised the ridiculousness of modern office culture until he was abruptly dropped from syndication in 2023 for racist remarks, has died. He was 68. His first ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced the death Tuesday on a livestream posted on Adams' social media accounts.

“He's not with us right anymore,” she said. Adams revealed in 2025 that he had prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Miles had said he was in hospice care in his Northern California home on Monday. “I had an amazing life,” the statement said in part.

“I gave it everything I had.” At its height, “Dilbert,” with its mouthless, bespectacled hero in a white short-sleeved shirt and a perpetually curled red tie, appeared in 2,000 newspapers worldwide in at least 70 countries and 25 languages. Adams was the 1997 recipient of the National Cartoonist Society's Reuben Award, considered one of the most prestigious awards for cartoonists.