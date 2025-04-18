Senior British leaders call for inclusive elections in Bangladesh, protection of minorities

London: Over a 100 political activists, social representatives, human rights advocates and senior British political leaders attended a recent seminar in London on the current political landscape in Bangladesh, highlighting participation of all political parties, including the Awami League, in elections, as and when they are held in the crisis-ridden country.

Senior British politician and prominent jurist Lord Alex Carlile of Berriew chaired the seminar on 'Democracy, Human Rights, Good Governance, Rule of Law and the role of Political Parties in Bangladesh's current political landscape', held at the House of Commons in the British Parliament.

The event was organised by the President of the Parliamentary Group 'Conservative Friends of Bangladesh' and Chairman of the Tory 1922 Committee, Conservative MP Bob Blackman.

In his opening remarks, Carlile emphasised the importance of holding inclusive elections in Bangladesh, asserting that no election would be acceptable to the international community without the participation of all political parties, including the Awami League. He urged stakeholders to ensure inclusivity in the democratic process.

All Party Parliamentary Groups-APPG (UK) Chairman and MP Bob Blackman called for "sincere efforts" to make the upcoming elections in Bangladesh fair, impartial and inclusive.

In his message, King's Counsel John Cammegh advised the Bangladeshi government to prioritise political, social, and economic democratization over establishing an International Criminal Tribunal against the previous government. He warned that such tribunals often serve as tools for political retribution, fostering division and anxiety. Asserting that it will only help the income of legal advisors, he advocated for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to promote unity and healing in Bangladesh.

Standing Committee member and Vice-President of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Zahid Hussain, along with UK BNP President Abdul Malek and BNP General Secretary Sumon Roy, also called for immediate parliamentary elections to stabilise the democratic system in Bangladesh, pledging to establish good governance, if elected.

Professor Abbas Faiz of University of Essex Law School and a former Amnesty International official expressed concern over human rights violations in Bangladesh citing persecution of opposition parties and minorities under various governments.

Haradhan Bhowmik, ex-President of Sarbojanin Baba Lokenath Association (SBLA) representing the Hindu community and the United Hindu Alliance called for the release of prisoners, including Chimmoy Das Brahmachari, and urged global action to end decades of oppression against minorities.

Similarly, Prashant Bhushan Barua, former President of the International Buddhist Association and Joint General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, echoed similar concerns, urging the BNP to address mob violence and anarchy.

Pappu Saha, a direct victim of recent atrocities, submitted documentation of his experiences to the parliamentarians in UK. Pappu was physically assaulted and his house destroyed in recent violence.

Contributions came from former Labour MP and currently Reform Party parliamentary candidate Simon Danczuk, as well as leaders from various political parties, community groups, and human rights organisations across the UK. Sujit Sen, Deputy Chairman of 'Conservative Friends of Bangladesh', coordinated the initiative.