  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Six dead as heavy rains lash China's Chongqing

Six dead as heavy rains lash Chinas Chongqing
x
Highlights

At least six people have died from the heavy rain in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality overnight, local authorities said on Thursday.

Beijing: At least six people have died from the heavy rain in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality overnight, local authorities said on Thursday.

The casualties were reported after rainstorms pelted Dianjiang County from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, according to county officials, with the maximum daily precipitation measured at 254.6 mm, a record high since the county had meteorological records, reported Xinhua news agency.

A total of 6,985 people in the county have been affected in the latest round of rainstorm, including 170 people who were evacuated, officials said.

Vehement downpours have hit the municipality since Wednesday evening, raising water above alert levels in 15 rivers.

Rescue operations are underway in the area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X