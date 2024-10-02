South Africa cracks down on labour law violations

Johannesburg: Since July, the South African Department of Employment and Labour has conducted thousands of raids across various economic sectors, exposing significant violations of labour laws.

During a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, Minister Nomakhosazana Meth said that these operations revealed several infractions, including wage underpayment, unauthorised salary deductions, and inadequate health and safety measures.

"To date, we have enforced monetary corrections totalling over 10 million Rands (about $575,000), compelling employers to rectify these violations and honour their obligations to their employees," Meth noted.

The raids that have been conducted across the country resulted in the arrest of 81 undocumented foreigners and fines for employers found flouting labour laws. The department said that plans were underway to increase the number of inspectors from 2,000 to 20,000, Xinhua news agency reported.

The minister also expressed concern about the exploitation and employment of undocumented foreigners, emphasising the government's commitment to humane and comprehensive solutions.

"Our administration is committed to addressing these challenges comprehensively and humanely. We are collaborating closely with the Department of Home Affairs to ensure that employment practices comply with immigration laws and that all workers -- regardless of their origin -- are treated with dignity and fairness," Meth said.

The government aims to support companies in meeting labour law standards rather than merely imposing penalties. Since the introduction of a minimum wage in 2019, sectors have been required to adhere to this regulation. However, recent raids indicated that some hospitality businesses were failing to comply, forcing employees to depend on tips.

The minister assured that compliance-focused raids would continue, urging collaboration among employers, unions, and civil society to foster a fair and safe labour market.

"I urge all stakeholders, businesses, labour unions, civil society organisations, and fellow citizens to join us in this vital endeavour. Let us work collaboratively to create a labour market characterised by fairness, safety, and mutual respect," she said.