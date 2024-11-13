South Africa expects G20 summit to strengthen multilateralism

South Africa expects the upcoming G20 summit to strengthen multilateralism and reform the global institutions of governance, South Africa's top diplomat said.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola made the remarks while briefing the media in Pretoria, South African administrative capital, about the implementation of his country's foreign policy and upcoming engagements, Xinhua news agency reported.

He explained that the G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled from November 18 to 19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is the moment when heads of state and government approve the agreements negotiated throughout the year and point out ways of dealing with global challenges.

"South Africa is already playing an enhanced role as a member of the G20 Troika, together with Brazil and India, in support of one of Brazil's foremost priorities on the reform of the global governance institutions wherein G20 leaders are expected to advance efforts for a reinvigorated and strengthened multilateral system, rooted in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, with renewed institutions and a reformed governance that is more representative, effective, transparent, and accountable, reflecting the social, economic, and political realities of the 21st century," said Lamola.

He pointed out that in terms of promoting the interests of the Global South, South Africa considers the G20 to be an important vehicle for advancing the aspirations of developing countries and Africa's development priorities in particular.

It is expected that the G20 will continue to support emerging and developing economies to achieve sustainable development, added Lamola.

South Africa will assume the G20 Presidency on December 1 and will host the summit in 2025.