South Korea logs 350K Covid cases for 2nd straight day

New Covid-19 cases in South Korea remain above 350,000 for the second day in a row, marking the highest peak since the onset of the pandemic due to the rapid spread of the Omicron strain, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday.

According to the agency, the country registered 350,190 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This includes 350,157 cases where the source of infection was within the country rather than outside.

Moreover, over the past 24 hours, 251 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were confirmed.

The all-time record of 383,664 infections was set just the day before, on Saturday. COVID-19 cases in South Korea exceeded 300,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases in China has hit two-year high as health officials have reported about 2,000 new infections in different parts of the country, including 20 in Beijing.

India logged 3,116 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 676 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,90,991, while the active cases dipped to 38,069, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,850 with 47 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.