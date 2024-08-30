South Korean President, US congressional delegation discuss strengthening bilateral alliance

Seoul : South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a delegation from the US House of Representatives on Friday to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral alliance and trilateral cooperation involving Japan, his office said.



During the meeting with the six-member delegation led by US Congressman John Moolenaar in Seoul, Yoon emphasised that support for the South Korea-US alliance is bipartisan within the US and has evolved into "global comprehensive strategic alliance," Yonhap news agency reported.



"Close cooperation between South Korea-US and South Korea-US-Japan, based on shared values, is essential in overcoming the polycrisis," Yoon was quoted by his office saying.



In response, the US representatives noted that since Yoon took office, the relationship between the two countries has strengthened to an unprecedented level, attributing the progress to his courage and leadership.



The delegation also expressed their intention to work closely with South Korea and other key allies in the Indo-Pacific region to address regional and global challenges, including those posed by North Korea.