Spanish naval vessel arrives in Valencia to help with flood relief operation

Valencia: The Spanish Navy vessel Galicia arrived at the port of Valencia on Monday to aid in the relief operation following severe floods that have claimed at least 217 lives, with many more people still unaccounted for.

The Galicia arrived from Rota in southwestern Spain, carrying 104 marines who will join the over 5,000 soldiers already deployed in the area to support emergency response efforts caused by the flooding in the region.

The vessel has also brought trucks loaded with food, water, support materials, and two SH-60F helicopters for humanitarian assistance and reconstruction work in the heavily impacted areas of Aldaia, Algemesi, Massanassa, Alfafar, Benetusser, Ribarroja, Chiva, Torrente, Cheste, Utiel, and Catarroja.

These towns suffered extensive damage after more than 400 litres per square metre of rain fell from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning last week. The hard ground, unable to absorb the deluge, resulted in Spain's worst flooding in decades.

Rescue operations are ongoing in the Valencia region, as well as in Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia. On Monday, divers began searching underground car parks, where many of those still missing may be located.

Classes have been suspended in 22 municipalities, while the Spanish government delegate in the Valencia region Pilar Bernabe urged anyone able to work from home to do so. The Valencia Business Federation (CEV) has endorsed her request.

The Integrated Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPI), overseeing rescue operations, has extended mobility restrictions in the most affected towns for an additional 48 hours to facilitate the work of rescue teams and those restoring essential services like water, energy, communications, and food distribution, Xinhua news agency reported.

King Felipe VI, who received a mixed reception from residents, including some hostile responses from far-right volunteers in the badly hit town of Paiporta, will preside over a scheduled meeting of the Crisis Committee at the headquarters of Spain's Military Emergency Response Unit (UME) on Monday.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued orange alerts on Monday for heavy rain in the provinces of Castellon, Tarragona, and Barcelona along Spain's east coast, with further rain anticipated in the Valencia region.