- J&K: Encounter breaks out in Rajouri
- Economic crisis in Himachal due to Rahul's money transferring policy: Jai Ram Thakur
- Two drug suppliers carrying 20,000 reward each held in Gurugram
- MP BJP begins membership drive with enrolment of CM, Cabinet ministers
- BSF arrests smuggler with 195 star tortoises along Indo-B’desh border
- How Does Social Media Impact School Students and Their Academics?
- What are Derivatives, and How Do You Trade Them?
- Single vs Multi-Trip Travel Insurance - Which is Better?
- ‘Spectacular Saudi’ Campaign Invites Indian travellers to Discover the Heart of Arabia
- Floods kill eight, displace 60,000 in Cameroon's Far North region
Sri Lankan government cancels crop loans
Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has announced an immediate cancellation of all crop loans taken by farmers, following requests from several farmer associations, according to the President's Media Division (PMD) on Tuesday.
The PMD noted that this decision was made to provide financial relief and support to farmers.
In a separate press statement earlier on Tuesday, the PMD said the country's gross domestic product (GDP) increased in 2023, reflecting an improvement in the overall economic situation, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to official data, the agriculture sector contributes approximately 7 percent to the national GDP, and over 30 percent of Sri Lankans are employed in the agricultural sector.
