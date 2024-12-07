Live
- Close friends and training partners turn rivals for Sunday's Vasai Virar Marathon
- Lebanese Cabinet approves army deployment to south of Litani River
- Israeli army calls up extra forces near Syrian border
- CCI urges SC to consolidate cases against Amazon, Flipkart to expedite antitrust probe
- I am at the end of my political career: Siddaramaiah
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against USD by 11.5 pc
- 2nd Test: Head & bowlers put Australia in total control as India land in big trouble
- CISF’s Quality Control Unit to ensure world class aviation security
- Ghana votes in presidential, parliamentary elections
Highlights
Colombo : The Sri Lankan Rupee has appreciated by 11.5 per cent during the year up to Friday, according to the latest update by the country's central bank.
According to the weekly economic indicators released to the media by the central bank on Friday night, the gross official reserves stood at 6.4 billion US dollars at the end of November 2024, Xinhua news agency reported.
The central bank added that this year's earnings from tourism amounted to 272.9 million US dollars and workers' remittances stood at 530 million dollars.
