Taliban's supreme leader shows up in Kandahar

The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, arrived in Kandahar province from an unknown place on Sunday.

He has reportedly met with the tribal leaders of Kandahar province and the IEA is due to release a statement on his behalf, Khaama News reported.



The supreme leader of whom the world has only a single photo is due to come to the Afghan capital and hold a series of talks with other Taliban officials and Afghan politicians and leaders, the report said.



Prior to that, Mullah Abdulghani Baradar, the co-founder of Taliban and head of Taliban's political office in Doha, had also landed in Kandahar province before coming to Kabul along with a delegation.



The Taliban's governance is said to be conducted from Kandahar province.



Negotiations over the upcoming government in Afghanistan are expected to be expedited after the supreme leader arrives in Kabul.



Earlier, the acting minister of information and culture and spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, had said that their cabinet will take shape in the upcoming two weeks.