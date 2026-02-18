Tarique Rahman sworn in Bangla PM

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister on Tuesday, marking the party’s return to power after nearly two decades and a new chapter in a political landscape long dominated by Sheikh Hasina and his mother, Khaleda Zia.

The oath of office was administered by President Md Sahabuddin at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka. Following Rahman’s swearing-in, the new cabinet, including ministers and state ministers, took their oaths. Key leaders including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku Major Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, were among those who took oath of office.

Earlier in the day, BNP lawmakers elected in the 13th parliamentary elections took the oath as members of parliament. The newly formed cabinet comprises 50 members, including 25 full ministers and 24 state ministers.

In last week’s elections, the BNP won 209 of 297 contested seats, while its allies added three more, paving the way for the party’s return. The main rival, Jamaat-e-Islami, secured 68 seats. A total of 212 BNP-alliance MPs, 76 Jamaat-alliance MPs, and seven independents were sworn in.

Rahman, 60, returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years of self-imposed exile in London following his mother’s death. He called for national unity and peace, urging citizens to prioritize collective interests over division.

“Our paths and opinions may differ, but in the interest of the country, we must remain united. I firmly believe that national unity is our collective strength, while division is our weakness,” he said.

The new government faces pressing challenges, including restoring political stability, protecting minority communities, reviving the textile sector, and managing complex foreign relations with India, China, and Pakistan. India was represented at the ceremony by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.