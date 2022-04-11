The Austrian Chancellor To Meet With Russian President Vladimir Putin

As Ukraine claimed that Russian missile attacks devastated the airport in Dnipro, the country's fourth-largest city, Austria's chancellor said he'll meet President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Russia's defence ministry announced on Monday that it had destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems that had been given to Ukraine by a European country.

According to the ministry, Russian sea-launched Kalibr missiles destroyed four S-300 launchers hidden during a hangar on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Sunday. According to Russia, the attack resulted within the deaths of 25 Ukrainian forces. The European country that delivered the S-300 systems wasn't named by Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated that Ukraine expects Russia to expand its operation in the east this week, while a new commander for Russian forces on the ground has alarmed US authorities.

According to the World Bank, Putin's invasion would lead Ukraine's GDP to decline by nearly half this year, while Russia's is expected to contract by roughly 11%. The Kremlin said that it is bolstering a national economic stability fund with oil and gas revenues that are still flowing.

According to sources, countries had streched assistance towards Ukraine. The German air force is arranging a flight to transport Ukrainians injured in the battle from southeast Poland to Cologne for treatment. This would be the first flight of its kind transporting adults and children. Germany has already taken in injured Ukrainian soldiers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a press conference that New Zealand will send a C-130 Hercules aircraft and a 50-strong team to Europe on Wednesday to support Ukraine.