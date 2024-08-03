Live
- Paris Olympics: Deepika storms into QFs of women's individual archery, Bhajan bows out
- Will continue to monitor possibility of North Korea conducting nuclear test: US
- Live like brothers, how long will K’taka suffer your dominance: Kumaraswamy to TN CM Stalin
- HM Shah urges nation to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
- ASEAN-India trade talks in Jakarta pave way for closer ties
- Hariyali Teej 2024: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat
- Wayanad rescue ops in final stage, CM Vijayan plans rehabilitation
- Gouru Charita Reddy Conducts Bhoomi Puja for Road and Drainage Development in Kallur
- Indian Navy deploys multiple teams, ALH to enhance relief & rescue operations in Wayanad
- Rescue team sent to China's Sichuan after flash flood, mudslide
Just In
To Lam elected as Vietnam's party general secretary
Highlights
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has elected To Lam as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, according to a statement on Saturday.
Hanoi: The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has elected To Lam as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, according to a statement on Saturday.
He will continue to serve as Vietnam's president, Xinhua news agency reported.
Lam has served as the 13th General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam since August 2024 and the 13th President of Vietnam since May 2024.
He served as Minister of Public Security from April 2016 until his election to the presidency in May 2024.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS