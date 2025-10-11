Tropical Storm Jerry Gains Strength in the Atlantic as Priscilla and a Nor’easter Bring Flood Threats to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Jerry also was turning throughout the Atlantic as it drew towards the Leeward Islands Thursday, while Tropical Storms Priscilla and Tropical Storm Raymond were expected to follow the Mexican Pacific coast, and have the potential for heavy rain and possibly flooding, according forecasters.

Raymond was located around 85 miles to the south-southeast of Zihuatanejo, Mexico, and was sustained at a maximum of 45 mph. It also had the possibility of intensifying as well, according to the Hurricane Center said. It was moving west-northwest approximately 15 mph. the Post-Tropical Cyclone Octave was near by to the Pacific but was weakening.

Forecasters have also advised that Priscilla could trigger flash flooding in areas in the U.S. Southwest this weekend.

In farther out into the Atlantic, a brand new Subtropical Storm Karen formed Thursday in the open ocean, far from any coastline. There were no coastal warnings or watches were issued.

Another storm system continued to linger in the vicinity of the U.S. Southeast coast and took advantage of the unusually high King Tides that were driven by the moon's close-than-normal passage towards Earth and generating gusty winds and a greater danger of U.S. Southwest flooding, especially within areas like the North Carolina Outer Banks and Charleston, S.C., that are known for their regular flooding.

Meteorologists estimate there will be seven weeks remaining during the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. However, the return La Nina, a cooling pattern along the Mexico Pacific Coast which has a long-term history of influencing weather across the globe, could be a catalyst for the supercharge of specific weather patterns as the season enters the fall. It's possible that it's too late in order for La Nina to have a significant impact on the tropical activity of the Atlantic however it is possible that other weather conditions across the world, like the drought or rain, could be affected.

Tropical Storm Jerry was located about 100 miles east of Northern Leeward Islands on Thursday, moving northward at 17 mph, with sustained maximum winds of 60 mph.