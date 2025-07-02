Trump Backs Senate Bill For Massive Tariffs On Russian Energy Buyers

President Donald Trump has endorsed proposed Senate legislation that would impose unprecedented 500% tariffs on nations purchasing Russian oil and energy products, with India and China as the primary targets.

Senator Lindsey Graham revealed during a Sunday ABC News interview that Trump had instructed him to advance the sanctions bill for a Senate vote. Graham is the lead sponsor of this comprehensive sanctions package targeting Russia.

Graham characterized Trump's backing as "a significant breakthrough" designed to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin toward Ukraine peace negotiations while providing Trump with enhanced diplomatic leverage.

The proposed legislation takes aim at countries that continue energy trade with Russia without supporting Ukraine. Graham emphasized that India and China collectively purchase approximately 70% of Putin's oil exports, effectively sustaining Russia's military operations.

"This legislation targets any nation buying Russian products while failing to assist Ukraine with a 500% tariff on their goods entering the United States. India and China's massive oil purchases from Putin directly fuel his war efforts," Graham explained to ABC News.

Despite Trump's endorsement, the President retains discretionary authority through a waiver provision, allowing him to determine whether to implement the tariffs if Congress passes the bill.

Graham previously indicated strong congressional support, noting he had secured 84 co-sponsors for what he described as an "economic bunker buster" targeting China, India, and Russia over the Ukraine invasion. He expressed confidence in the bill's passage prospects.

Recent data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air confirms India's position as the second-largest purchaser of Russian fossil fuels in May 2025. The research organization calculated that India acquired €4.2 billion worth of Russian fossil fuels that month, with crude oil comprising 72% of total purchases.

When questioned about Graham's statements, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded Monday that Russia had noted the senator's position. Peskov dismissed Graham as belonging to a group of "inveterate Russophobes" and suggested such sanctions would have been implemented earlier if left to Graham's discretion.

Peskov questioned whether such measures would actually advance Ukrainian settlement negotiations, suggesting that sanction proponents should examine this issue themselves.

The proposed tariffs represent a dramatic escalation in economic pressure tactics, potentially affecting major trading relationships between the United States and two of the world's largest economies while targeting their energy partnerships with Russia.