Trump challenges Biden to another debate and golf match

Donald Trump, the Republican presumptive presidential nominee, has offered his rival and incumbent President Joe Biden the opportunity to redeem himself in front of the entire world via a debate this week while also challenging him to a round of golf.

Trump's challenges to Biden, 81, came as he was feeling quite confident after his maiden debate performance against the president late last month.

I'm officially offering Joe the chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world, Trump, 78, said at a campaign rally in Florida.

Let's do another debate this week so that sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president, he said.

But this time it will be man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred. Just name the place, anytime, anywhere, Trump added.

Biden, the Democratic nominee, performed poorly at the June 27 presidential debate in Atlanta, after which even his own party colleagues are asking him to drop from the race. Biden has rejected such calls.

At the same rally, Trump then challenged Biden to an 18-hole golf match.

I'm also officially challenging Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here, he said.

“If he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity that he wants, USD 1 million. And I'll bet you he doesn't take the offer. What that match will do is prove that Joe is, in fact, all talk and no action,” Trump said.

The Biden Campaign has rejected both the challenges.

“Joe Biden doesn't have time for Donald Trump's weird antics he's busy leading America and defending the free world. Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself par for the course,” Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson James Singer said.

“Donald Trump hasn't been seen in public for 12 days; now he's inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil' Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf. We'd challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million,” he said.