Just In
Trump Confirms Resumption of Tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Additional 10% Levy on China Starting March 4
Trump confirms tariffs on Mexico and Canada will resume March 4, along with an additional 10% levy on Chinese goods, citing concerns over drug trafficking.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration’s postponed tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will take effect on March 4. The 25% tariffs, which were originally set to begin last month, were delayed on February 3.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the tariffs would resume as planned, citing concerns over illicit drug trafficking from both neighboring countries. "We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed tariffs scheduled to go into effect on March 4 will, indeed, go into effect," Trump wrote.
Additionally, Trump announced that China, which already faces a 10% tariff on its exports to the U.S., will incur an additional 10% levy starting on the same day. He also reaffirmed that the “April Second Reciprocal Tariff date” remains unchanged.