Trump has started another war: Russia

Moscow/Tehran: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev claimed on Sunday that a “number of countries" are ready to supply Iran with nuclear warheads after the US joined Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities earlier on Sunday. “A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads," said Medvedev in an X post, adding that the US attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites led to the opposite result from what President Donald Trump had set out to achieve. "Trump, who came in as a peacemaker president, has started a new war for the US," said Medvedev in the post.

He questioned the effectiveness of the US operation, saying it had failed to achieve any substantial military objectives.

"Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage," he wrote. "The enrichment of nuclear material - and now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons - will continue."

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that he will travel to Moscow for high-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following overnight US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Istanbul, Araghchi said the consultations with President Putin would take place on Monday morning. The move comes in the immediate aftermath of the US targeting three key Iranian nuclear sites, in what Washington has described as a "necessary step" to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. "Russia is a friend of Iran, we always consult with each other," Araghchi told reporters.