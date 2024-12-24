Trump picks PIO Sriram Krishnan as AI advisor

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Indian-origin entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

In a statement published on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote: “Sri-ram Krishnan will serve as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.”

“Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring contin-ued American leadership in A.I., and help shape and coordinate A.I. poli-cy across Government, including working with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Mi-crosoft as a founding member of Windows Azure,” he said. Born in Chennai, Sriram Krishnan is an Indian-American

Internet entre-preneur, venture capitalist, podcaster, and author. He previously led product teams at Microsoft, X, Yahoo!, Facebook, and Snap.