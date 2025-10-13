Trump Receives Grand Welcome In Israel As 'Thank You' Banner Marks Hostage Release From Gaza

A massive “Thank You” banner stretched across Tel Aviv’s beach front on Monday as Israel welcomed US President Donald Trump, whose mediation efforts helped broker a new Gaza ceasefire deal leading to the release of hostages held by Hamas. The message, positioned to be seen from Air Force One, was a gesture of gratitude as Trump arrived in Israel.

Hostage Square in Tel Aviv was filled with flags, flowers, and families rejoicing as Hamas freed seven Israeli hostages in the first phase of the agreement. The release marked a moment of relief after two years of captivity since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas that left over 1,200 people dead and 251 kidnapped.

Under the deal, Hamas will release 20 hostages in exchange for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Trump had announced on October 9 that both sides had reached the “first phase” of the plan to halt the fighting and exchange detainees after extensive negotiations in Egypt’s Sharm al-Sheikh.

The condition of the released hostages is yet to be confirmed, but the ceasefire has offered a rare moment of calm in a region long marred by violence. Social media was flooded with images and videos of emotional reunions and messages of hope as Israelis gathered to celebrate the long-awaited return of their loved ones.