Tunisia dismantles drug trafficking network, arrests three

Tunisian security forces have dismantled a drug trafficking network active in the northwestern province of Siliana, arresting three individuals, the Tunisian National Guard said on its Facebook page.

The arrestees include a woman, it said on Friday, without mentioning the timing of the operation or the identities of the suspects.

National Guard units targeted the criminal network in the town of Rouhia in Siliana, and a quantity of narcotic pills, sharp tools, and a sum of money were seized during the operation.

Upon reviewing the case, the public prosecution authorised their detention pending investigations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on December 26, security forces dismantled a drug trafficking network active in the capital Tunis, seizing 3.5 kg of cocaine.

National Guard units targeted the criminal network operating in the neighbourhood of Ain Zaghouan, the Tunisian National Guard said, without elaborating on the details of the operation or the number of arrests.

The operation followed investigations that resulted in the seizure of an unregistered car parked outside a residence in Tunis. Inside the vehicle, authorities seized 3.5 kg of cocaine.

Earlier in the month, in a similar operation, security units dismantled a drug trafficking network active in the Grand Tunis area, the largest metropolitan area in Tunisia, seizing 3 kg of cocaine.

In two separate operations, the security units arrested five individuals and seized the cocaine, varying quantities of narcotic pills, money, jewellery, and three vehicles, said the National Guard.

In a separate operation on December 1, the forces dismantled two drug trafficking networks in Ben Arous and Ariana provinces near the capital Tunis, the Tunisian National Radio reported.

The Tunisian government has taken a strong stance against drug trafficking, arresting hundreds of suspects in recent nationwide operations.