Tunisia's parliament approves change in electoral law ahead of presidential vote
Tunisia's Parliament has approved a draft law modifying the country's electoral process, just days before the presidential election scheduled for October 6.
The new legislation, which amends the 2014 electoral law, shifts the responsibility for overseeing the electoral process from the Administrative Court to the Court of Appeal. The change affects the monitoring of elections and handling of disputes and appeals related to the process.
In August, the Administrative Court opposed the decisions of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) to disqualify three candidates for the October 6 presidential race.
The draft law also revises appeal procedures against decisions made by the ISIE regarding presidential candidacies, Xinhua news agency reported.
It further modifies regulations concerning the announcement of successful candidates, campaign financing and control, financial and electoral offences, and resolution of disputes over results.
On September 2, the ISIE announced the final list of three candidates for the upcoming election: incumbent President Kais Saied, who is seeking a second five-year term; Zouhair Maghzaoui, Secretary-General of the People's Movement party; and Ayachi Zammel, Secretary-General of the Azimoun Movement, who remains in detention for alleged election-related irregularities.
Tunisia holds presidential elections every five years, with Saied currently serving as president since his election in 2019.