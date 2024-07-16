Turkey records hottest June in 53 years

  • Menu
Istanbul: Turkey experienced its hottest June in the last 53 years, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

In a recently published report, the service said the average temperature across the country was 25.4 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above the June average from 1991 to 2020.

The highest temperature, reaching 47.8 degrees Celsius, was recorded in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa on June 20, according to the statistics, reported Xinhua news agency.

The heatwave has extended into July, with temperatures expected to hover between 33-36 degrees Celsius throughout this week in Istanbul, Turkey's most populous city.

On Tuesday, the Disaster Coordination Center in Istanbul issued a heat advisory for the city, home to 16 million residents, urging people to minimize outdoor activities during peak heat hours unless necessary.

