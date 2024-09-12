Turkey: Two unpinned hand grenades found on highway in Istanbul

Istanbul: Turkish police discovered two hand grenades with their safety pins removed on Thursday in the Beykoz district of Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, according to local media reports.

The local residents noticed the grenades in a bag on the sidewalk of the highway leading to the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, which spans the Bosphorus Strait, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting NTV broadcaster.

Upon receiving the alert, counter-terrorism units and bomb disposal teams were dispatched.

A video broadcast showed crime scene investigators at work, with police teams patrolling the area alongside armoured police vehicles.

The grenades have been sent to the Istanbul Police Department.

The incident led to traffic congestion on the highway, causing significant disruptions.