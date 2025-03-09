Turnkey Casino vs. White Label Casino: Which Solution Fits Your Business?

Turnkey Casino vs. White Label Casino: Which Solution Is Right for You?

Considering opening an online casino? One of the first major decisions you'll need to make is how to establish it. Two common options are turnkey casinos and white label casinos. Both can get your business up and running, but they function differently. So, which one should you choose? Let's break down the key differences to help you decide what's best for you.

What Is a White Label Casino?

A white label casino is a pre-made platform provided by a third-party vendor like us. It comes with a gaming license, payment processing, customer support, and a range of casino games. Your primary task is to focus on branding, marketing, and attracting players.

Pros of White Label Casinos

Fast Setup: You can launch in just a few weeks. There's no need to handle technical development, licensing, or regulatory approvals.

Lower Costs: Most of the infrastructure is already in place, so your upfront expenses are lower. You only need to cover branding, licensing, and operational fees.

Regulatory Compliance Handled: We take care of all legal provisions, licensing, and anti-fraud management, so you don't have to worry about compliance.

No Technical Headaches: Software updates, security, and maintenance are managed by us, so you don't need an in-house IT department.

Cons of White Label Casinos

Limited Customization: Since you're working within our system, design and feature changes are restricted.

Revenue Sharing: We take a cut of your earnings, which reduces your long-term profits.

Less Control: Customer support, payments, and game management are handled externally, limiting your flexibility.

A white label casino is ideal for those who want a quick, low-cost entry into online gaming without dealing with complex regulations or technical work.

What Is a Turnkey Casino?

A turnkey casino is a complete, customizable platform. With our turnkey solution, you get casino software, games, payment processing, and security features, but you own and manage everything. This gives you full control over branding, customer support, payment options, and marketing.

Pros of Turnkey Casinos

Full Control: You decide how your casino looks, operates, and grows. There are no restrictions on branding or customization.

Higher Profits: Since there's no revenue-sharing, all earnings go directly to you.

Custom Features: Include unique games, rewards schemes, or specific user experiences aligned with your vision.

Flexible Payment Options: Select your own payment gateways, including cryptocurrencies, rather than using default options.

Cons of Turnkey Casinos

Higher Upfront Cost: You pay more initially because you're building a fully independent casino.

Longer Setup Time: Customization and setup can take months before the casino is ready to launch.

Regulatory Compliance: Unless you choose a fully licensed package, you’ll need to secure your own gaming license, which can be complex.

A turnkey casino is best for those who want total control, higher long-term profits, and a unique gaming platform built to their specifications.

Which Casino Solution Is Best for You?

The best choice depends on your business goals. If you want a fast launch without handling technical or regulatory details, a white label casino is the better fit. It’s a lower-cost, lower-risk way to enter the iGaming market. If you prefer full control and higher long-term profits, a turnkey casino lets you build and scale a unique gaming brand on your terms. For detailed comparison check out our guide on turnkey vs. white label casinos.

Get Started with DSTGAMING

No matter which model you choose, partnering with us gives you a secure, reliable, and customizable casino platform built to support your success. Ready to launch? Explore our casino solutions today and take the first step towards building your online casino empire.