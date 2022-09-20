Twitter breaks all records with over 30 mn tweets on passing of Queen Elizabeth II

New Delhi: Twitter on Tuesday said that the platform saw a record number of tweets and conversations after the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 at the age of 96.

Since the Queen's passing, there have been over 30.2 million tweets about the Queen, said the company.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The day of the announcement on September 8 was the highest volume of conversation ever seen on the micro-blogging platform.

"On September 8, there were over 11.1 million tweets about the Queen, with @RoyalFamily being the 4th most globally mentioned handle," said the micro-blogging platform.

There were over 1 million Tweets about queues and the #1 hashtag within this conversation was #queueforthequeen.

"The top Retweeted Tweet so far has been The Royal Family's announcement of the Queen's death," said the company.

Today, the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating her legacy and unwavering service. My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day. pic.twitter.com/CdBq1cU2rT — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 19, 2022

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on September 19 at the royal chapel next to her beloved husband Prince Phillip, who predeceased her in 2021.

Only members of the British royal family, led by her successor King Charles III, attended the private ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu met the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, in an official reception at the State Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II. President Hassan is the first woman president of Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/J09cKu7IVt — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 19, 2022

Elizabeth, who reigned for 70 years, was given the grandest of final farewells.



Prince Charles, 73, who had been heir to the crown for 70 years -- the longest in the country's history -- has ascended the British throne.

HM The Queen Consort, The Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and The Countess of Wessex Curtsy/bow to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as she leaves Westminster Abbey for the last time.



📹 : Getty Images pic.twitter.com/bhsodYxf9k — Isa (@isaguor) September 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II longtime dresser Angela Kelly shares how the Queen told her she had an urge to pose for a photo with her hands in her pockets, a pose which she hadn't been photographed in before. #QueenElizabethII #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/CI28liazaw — HRH Prince William, Prince Of Wales ➐ (parody) (@HRH_William_) September 18, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. pic.twitter.com/YIuShf1TPJ — President Biden (@POTUS) September 20, 2022

As the country and world says goodbye, ma'am can I say thank you for allowing a fourteen year old boy to fulfil his dream of meeting, working and dancing with Queen Elizabeth II. #DreamsComeTrue pic.twitter.com/2RB337h94O — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) September 19, 2022















