  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Two drug smugglers arrested in Afghanistan

Two drug smugglers arrested in Afghanistan
x
Highlights

Two drug smugglers were arrested and more than 42 kg of opium poppy was seized from their possession in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a statement...

Two drug smugglers were arrested and more than 42 kg of opium poppy was seized from their possession in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a statement of the provincial police office said on Sunday.

In the first operation, which was conducted in the provincial capital Fayzabad city, police apprehended a drug dealer and seized 24.5 kg of opium poppy from his luggage on Saturday, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

In similar operations against drug peddlers also in Badakhshan province, police nabbed a drug smuggler in Argo district on the same day and discovered nearly 18.38 kg of opium poppy in his possession, the statement said, adding both the arrested drug dealers were Afghans.

Similarly, police in an identical operation discovered and destroyed a drug processing lab in the Dilaram district of the western Nimroz province a week ago.

The Afghan caretaker government banned poppy cultivation, drug processing, and drug trafficking in April 2022 and since then, the administration has been fighting to eradicate Afghanistan from the drug menace.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X