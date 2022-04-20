UAE announces new entry and residency rules

Dubai: The UAE had adopted a new liberalised Entry and Residence Scheme, including new categories and expanding the scope of beneficiaries.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the country's competitiveness in the tourism, economic and educational sectors. Aiming at attracting and retaining global talent, the UAE has updated the Golden Residence rules as a part of the new Entry and Residence Scheme.

The scope of beneficiaries has been expanded to offer more benefits, including 10 years of renewable residence. The new Entry and Residence Scheme also offers 10 types of entry visas with simplified requirements and more benefits.