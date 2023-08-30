Live
- SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada Town-Hyderabad
- Minister Jogi assures to solve villagers issues
- People throng Hyderabad Mint to purchase NTR coins
- Vijayawada: ZP Chairperson asks officials to conduct job melas
- TSRTC to hold lucky draw for women on Raksha Bandhan
- Rajamahendravaram: Telugu& Sanskrit Academy holds Hamsa Awards fete
- Ongole: Officials told to control cultivation of narcotic substances
- Hyderabad: New 20 KGBVs to be established
- Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari reviews progress of rain damaged works
- Atmanirbhar Bharat & Startup India make country self-reliant, says Guv
Just In
UK air traffic chaos to continue for days
Highlights
London: The UK government on Tuesday said that though the air traffic control “technical issue” that led to the severe disruption of hundreds of flights and left thousands of passengers stranded has been resolved, routes will continue to be affected as airlines scramble to recover from the domino effect on their schedules.
