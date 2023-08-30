  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

UK air traffic chaos to continue for days

UK air traffic chaos to continue for days
x
Highlights

London: The UK government on Tuesday said that though the air traffic control “technical issue” that led to the severe disruption of hundreds of...

London: The UK government on Tuesday said that though the air traffic control “technical issue” that led to the severe disruption of hundreds of flights and left thousands of passengers stranded has been resolved, routes will continue to be affected as airlines scramble to recover from the domino effect on their schedules.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X