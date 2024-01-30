UK says Giloy effective to treat liver diseases

Now the hepatoprotective (ability to keep the liver healthy) and other beneficial effects of Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) have also been accepted by the United Kingdom; it has been published in the famous research journal ‘Journal of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain’. published by Oxford University Press in ‘Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology’.

Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj said that in the said research paper it is stated that the hepatoprotective effects of T-cordifolia are beneficial in inhibition of lipid peroxidation, management of oxidative stress and other factors. It is also found that T. cordifolia can be used in the management of liver disorders and as a hepatoprotective supplement in the food industry.The research shows that bioprospecting of its alkaloids may lead to the development of new formulations against liver diseases.

He informed that T-cordifolia has traditionally been found effective in the treatment of jaundice and used over the ages. T. cordifolia (Giloy) is a hepatoprotective agent and the CCl4 model is most commonly used to evaluate its efficacy. Its hepatoprotective effects can be attributed to alkaloids (berberine, palmatine and jatrorrhizin) and sinapic acid. Berberine TNF-&.