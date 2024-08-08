Kyiv: Ukraine has received over 93 billion US dollars in budget support from international partners since the beginning of its conflict with Russia in February 2022, Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"These funds have been essential for addressing priority needs in the social and humanitarian sectors, such as social support programmes, old-age social payments, salaries for civil servants and others," the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said that about 40 billion dollars have been allocated to Kyiv through World Bank mechanisms for specific purposes agreed upon by the Ukrainian government and its partners.

Furthermore, Ukraine obtained 25 billion euros (about 27.2 billion dollars) in macro-financial assistance from the European Union in 2022-2023.

The ministry stressed that international support is crucial for Ukraine as it allows financing priority expenditures under martial law while using internal resources for security and defence.Ukraine receives 93 billion USD in budget support from partners since start of conflict