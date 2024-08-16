  • Menu
Ukraine's exports via Black Sea corridor reach 64.4 million tonnes

Kyiv: Ukraine has exported 64.4 million tonnes of goods via the Black Sea since establishing a temporary maritime corridor in August 2023, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development said on Friday.

In the past year, about 43.5 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs were transported through the Black Sea route, the ministry said in a statement.

Over the period, 2,379 vessels loaded with goods left the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny for 46 countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

On August 10, 2023, Ukraine announced the establishment of a "humanitarian corridor" for cargo ships in the Black Sea as an alternative to the Black Sea Grain Initiative that collapsed in July.

On August 16, 2023, the first vessel left Ukraine via the new maritime route.

