UN chief calls for easing of border tensions

United Nations: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for the de-escalation in tensions along the India-China border, days after troops of the two countries clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in minor injuries to some soldiers on both sides.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Tuesday that Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along LAC in Tawang sector on December 9, but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat by its "firm and resolute" response.