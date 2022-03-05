UN chief condemns mosque attack in Pakistan

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the suicide bomb attack inside a Shiite mosque at Peshawar in Pakistan.

"Houses of worship should be havens, not targets. I condemn today's horrific attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Friday prayers," he tweeted, Xinhua news agency reported.

"My condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my solidarity with the people of Pakistan."

The suicide bomb attack left at least 56 people dead and nearly 200 others injured, according to hospital and police officials.