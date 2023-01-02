  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

UN chief welcomes cease-fire announcement in Colombia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
x

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Highlights

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a six-month cease-fire between the Colombian government and five armed groups.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a six-month cease-fire between the Colombian government and five armed groups.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on New Year's Eve bilateral cease-fire agreements with five rebel groups from January 1 to June 30, 2023, which he said are extendable depending on the progress of negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cease-fire is a development that brings renewed hope for comprehensive peace to the Colombian people as the New Year dawns, said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, in a statement on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General trusts that adherence to these commitments will reduce violence and the suffering of conflict-affected communities, while helping to build confidence in ongoing dialogues."

The Secretary-General reaffirms the support of the UN to Colombia's efforts to achieve full and lasting peace, said the statement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X