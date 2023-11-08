UNRWA colludes with Israel to displace Gaza citizens to South Gaza: Hamas

Live
The Hamas media bureau has accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) of colluding with the Israeli Government to displace residents of Gaza Central and North to South Gaza through IDF-prescribed routes.
Tel Aviv: The Hamas media bureau has accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) of colluding with the Israeli Government to displace residents of Gaza Central and North to South Gaza through IDF-prescribed routes.
The Hamas media spokesperson, Salama Rauf in a statement on Wednesday said that forced displacement of residents of Gaza was taking place and that UNRWA was colluding with Israeli forces in this.
It is to be noted that since November 6, thousands of civilians from North and Central Gaza have moved to South Gaza through the humanitarian corridor arranged by the IDF during the time prescribed by the IDF.
This has infuriated the Hamas leadership and hence it has come out against the UNRWA which is the UN agency responsible for the relief of Palestinian refugees.
The Hamas terrorists, it may be recalled had earlier fired mortars and gunshots at IDF soldiers during the evacuation of civilians from North Gaza to the South side.