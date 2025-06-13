Live
US agency to assist plane crash probe
Washington/San Francisco: A US government agency that investigates civil aviation accidents on Thursday said it would be leading a team of American...
Washington/San Francisco: A US government agency that investigates civil aviation accidents on Thursday said it would be leading a team of American investigators to India to assist in the investigation of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a post on X that it will be “leading a team of US investigators travelling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday.”
It added that as per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organisation, all information on the investigation will be provided by the Government of India.
