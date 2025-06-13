  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

US agency to assist plane crash probe

US agency to assist plane crash probe
x
Highlights

Washington/San Francisco: A US government agency that investigates civil aviation accidents on Thursday said it would be leading a team of American...

Washington/San Francisco: A US government agency that investigates civil aviation accidents on Thursday said it would be leading a team of American investigators to India to assist in the investigation of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a post on X that it will be “leading a team of US investigators travelling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday.”

It added that as per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organisation, all information on the investigation will be provided by the Government of India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick