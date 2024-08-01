US, British airlines suspend flights to Israel due to security situation

Live
US carriers United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, along with British Airways, have temporarily suspended their flights to Israel amid growing tensions in the region, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported on Thursday.
US carriers United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, along with British Airways, have temporarily suspended their flights to Israel amid growing tensions in the region, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported on Thursday.
Delta said that its flights are suspended through Friday, "due to ongoing conflict in the region," while United did not specify dates.
Both airlines, operating flight routes between New York and Tel Aviv, said they are closely monitoring the security situation to determine their next steps, Xinhua news agency reported.
Kan also reported that Thursday's early morning flights from Munich to Tel Aviv by German carrier Lufthansa, along with Austrian Airlines' Vienna-Tel Aviv flights, were diverted to Cyprus and Bulgaria.
Lufthansa explained in a statement that the diversion was a precautionary measure due to security activity and emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew remains the airline's top priority.