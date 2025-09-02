US Congressman Krishnamoorthi visits Hindu temple targeted by burglars in California

Washington: US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has condemned a break-in at a Hindu temple in Santa Clara, California, calling for strict action against the perpetrators.

He also visited the temple on Saturday and expressed “solidarity with the broader Hindu American community.”

“I condemn in the strongest terms possible the break-in and vandalisation of the Bay Area Shiv Durga Temple in Santa Clara, California. The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice immediately. Together, we must pray and lend our support so that the Shiv Durga Temple of Bay Area can get back on its feet,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

On August 28, burglars targeted the temple in Santa Clara and stole its donation box and other ornaments. This was the second burglary at the temple after a similar incident in January 2024.

The Democratic House member from Illinois highlighted the rise in attacks on Hindu temples across the United States, calling them “abhorrent acts of violence.”

In Greenwood, Indiana, a temple was defaced in August with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti. In June, gunfire struck the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah. And in March, a temple in Chino Hills, Southern California, was vandalised with similar anti-India messages.

On several occasions, the Indian government has voiced its protest against these attacks.

In March, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response in Parliament, revealed that India was in touch with US authorities over such instances.

“All incidents of attack and desecration of temples and places of worship in the US are immediately taken up with the US Government through diplomatic channels,” the MoS replied.

Krishnamoorthi also vowed to continue to speak out against such attacks.

“In America, everyone should be able to pray in peace and safety — and I will continue to speak out, show up, and offer my support to preserve this sacred ideal,” he promised.