US Ends Automatic Work Permit Extension, Tightens Visa Renewal Rules For Foreign Workers

The US government under President Donald Trump has announced a major change to its employment visa policy, ending the automatic extension of work permits for foreign professionals whose renewal applications are pending. The new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rule states that workers will lose employment authorization if their visa renewal is not approved before the existing permit expires.

Previously, most professionals were allowed to continue working as long as they had applied for renewal before expiry. The revised rule, effective October 30, aims to strengthen security checks before granting new employment authorizations or extending work permits.

According to DHS, the change is intended to ensure proper vetting of applicants before issuing renewed Employment Authorization Documents (EADs). The move is expected to impact thousands of individuals, including F-1 OPT students, H-4 visa holders, and green card applicants waiting under long country-based quotas—particularly affecting Indian professionals who already face years-long delays.

The administration bypassed the usual public comment period, citing national security concerns linked to an incident in June 2025 involving an asylum seeker whose work permit had been automatically extended.

This follows another restrictive step in which the US imposed a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa holders. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has advised workers to file renewal applications up to 180 days before their permits expire to avoid employment interruptions.