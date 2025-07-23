  • Menu
US set to leave UNESCO again

Paris: The United States announced Tuesday it will again pull out of the UN's educational, scientific and cultural agency because it believes that its involvement is not in the country's national interest, and that the agency promotes anti-Israel speech.

This decision comes only two years after the United States rejoined UNESCO after leaving in 2018, during US President Trump's first administration. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the withdrawal was linked to UNESCO's perceived agenda to “advance divisive social and cultural causes.”

