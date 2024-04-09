US to face financial crisis and loss of jobs

July 14 1776 is USA formation day. Birth place Washington.

Birth star satabisha first charan. Zodiac sign Aquarius. Ascendant sign Sagittarius.

From 2018 to 2036, country will run Rahu major period. Rahu occupied 8th house. During this time, USA will face heavy financial crisis. Many software companies will get loss in business.

At present USA running Rahu major period by sub period.

From moon sign 2020 to September, 2027, US is running seven and half years Saturn period. From 18 January 2023 to 28 March 2025, the country will face Janma Shani.

Till May 2025, Rahu will occupy second house from moon sign.

Till 7 May 2025, Jupiter will occupy fourth house . From 30 October 2023 to 8 May 2025 Ketu will occupy eighth house from moon sign.

In transit , major planets, Saturn Jupiter, Rahu and Ketu are in unfavourable position, hence 2024 April to May 2025 this country will face many hurdles, unemployment will increase. Several software companies will terminate employees. Lunar eclipse on ninth April will affect the country. Due to this reason, terrorist attacks may take place. Minimum two cyclones may occur. People will have lot of disappointments.